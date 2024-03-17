Ed Sheeran leaves Mumbai, his sweet gesture to paparazzi wins hearts

After setting the stage on fire at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was seen departing from the Mumbai airport on Sunday. The artiste was clicked at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
For his trip, Ed chose a simple outfit, as he sported a white T-shirt and a pair of black pants. He also waved back at the paparazzi stationed at the airport. The video of his warm gesture quickly went viral, with fans expressing their love for the singer.
Ed performed for the third time in Mumbai on Saturday. His concert was opened by singer Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott. He took to the 360 degree circular stage at 7.15 pm and enthralled the audience with his performance on songs like Tides, Shape of You and others.
Armaan Malik and Diljit Dosanjh also made surprise appearances on the stage with Ed Sheeran at the gig. While Armaan performed on the song 2step with the British singer, Diljit brought the house down with his rendition of Lover. He also made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi.
This electrifying performance wasn’t the only highlight of Ed’s time in Mumbai. His concert, part of his Asia and Europe Tour, drew a star-studded audience, including Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Mira Kapoor. Mira shared adorable videos on her Instagram Stories of her daughter Misha dancing to Ed’s hit songs, while Farah documented the pre-concert buzz with a post captioned, “It's on!! @teddysphotos concert!”
The night before the concert, Farah also hosted a grand party for Sheeran, with Bollywood A-listers like Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit adding to the star power of the weekend.