Aarya Vora Of 'Mahadev' shoots pre-wedding in -22 degree and almost dies; internet reacts

A big fat Indian wedding these days definitely calls for a very fancy pre-wedding photo shoot. Pulling out the big guns, the question remains: how far are you willing to go to get the photos of your dreams?

Aarya Vora, famous for her role as Siddhi in the Hindi serial, Devon ke Dev Mahadev has been in the news recently for almost freezing to death during her photo shoot at -22 degrees at Spiti Valley.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress-turned-influencer shared a video with her followers where she can be seen visibly shivering and going unconscious in the cold. Later, she also revealed that she could have died due to hypothermia as a consequence of shooting in such extreme conditions. Regardless of the conditions, the actress continued her shoot while a group of people are seen surrounding her trying to help her get through the shoot.