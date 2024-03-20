Aarya Vora Of 'Mahadev' shoots pre-wedding in -22 degree and almost dies; internet reacts

A big fat Indian wedding these days definitely calls for a very fancy pre-wedding photo shoot. Pulling out the big guns, the question remains: how far are you willing to go to get the photos of your dreams?
Aarya Vora, famous for her role as Siddhi in the Hindi serial, Devon ke Dev Mahadev has been in the news recently for almost freezing to death during her photo shoot at -22 degrees at Spiti Valley.
Taking to her Instagram, the actress-turned-influencer shared a video with her followers where she can be seen visibly shivering and going unconscious in the cold. Later, she also revealed that she could have died due to hypothermia as a consequence of shooting in such extreme conditions. Regardless of the conditions, the actress continued her shoot while a group of people are seen surrounding her trying to help her get through the shoot.
“POV: Dying in -22 degrees while shooting for a pre-wedding in Spiti Valley.” the caption along with the video read. Her husband, Ranjeet Srinivas, took to the comments of the video to further explain the circumstances, targeting particularly the people who accused the actress of acting and not actually suffering the cold. “My wife @aaryavora isn't acting, she's actually struggling with the cold. At such low temperatures, if you don't wear enough warm clothes, your body can get really cold quickly, making you feel numb, shiver a lot and even get confused or disoriented. She pushed through this just to get those perfect shots for our special day. We're just sharing this experience and appreciate all your thoughts and kindness,” his comment read.
The comments on the post were filled with mixed opinions of some people stating how if you really wish for something you should go all out to achieve it and other going against the actress and quoting “dumb ways to die.”