[WATCH] Alanna Panday, husband Ivor reveal the gender of their baby in a heartwarming video

Ananya Panday's cousin sister, model-YouTuber Alanna Panday, revealed the gender of her baby in an adorable video with husband Ivor McCray.

The couple, who recently took to Instagram to share the news of the pregnancy, have now shared a glimpse of their gender reveal picnic, announcing that they are going to be parents to a baby boy.

From a heart-shaped cake to balloons and flowers, the gender reveal setup was nothing but adorable on the aesthetic front. In the video, the couple dug their glasses into the cake and pulled it out to reveal the light blue sponge. They broke into smiles before Ivor planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek.

