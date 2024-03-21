[WATCH] Alanna Panday, husband Ivor reveal the gender of their baby in a heartwarming video

Ananya Panday's cousin sister, model-YouTuber Alanna Panday, revealed the gender of her baby in an adorable video with husband Ivor McCray.
The couple, who recently took to Instagram to share the news of the pregnancy, have now shared a glimpse of their gender reveal picnic, announcing that they are going to be parents to a baby boy.
From a heart-shaped cake to balloons and flowers, the gender reveal setup was nothing but adorable on the aesthetic front. In the video, the couple dug their glasses into the cake and pulled it out to reveal the light blue sponge. They broke into smiles before Ivor planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek.
Earlier, Alanna had teased her audience with a sneak peek into the gender reveal picnic. “Did a little Gender Reveal Picnic. Do you think it’s gonna be a BOY or GIRL?,” she wrote
Alanna married her longtime boyfriend Ivor in a dreamy ceremony in Mumbai last year. In February this year, the couple announced their pregnancy by sharing a video. “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you,” the caption read.
On the work front, Alanna is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming series, The Tribe on Amazon Prime Video. Announcing the show on social media, the makers wrote, "Young, unafraid and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in....Los Angeles! Are they ambitious or asking for trouble?
The show also stars Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi and Hardik Zaveri. For the launch of the project in Mumbai, Alana attended an event for which she picked a gorgeous ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal to flaunt her baby bump.