Blake Lively is 'mortified' by her 'photoshop fails' post after Kate Middleton's cancer news

Actress Blake Lively has tendered an apology for her recent remarks she seemingly made about Kate Middleton.

Earlier, the Gossip Girl star shared a photo promoting her sparkling mixer company, by appearing to poke fun at the controversy around Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo, which the royal said she edited, reports a leading magazine.

On Friday, Kate announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. As a result, the royal family and several public figures have publicly responded to the news. Blake Lively has seemingly responded as well.