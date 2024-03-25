Ed Sheeran turns serial butter chicken devourer and misal pav master

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently concluded his trip to India. The singer, who paid a visit to India as a part of his tour, has dropped a video summing up his entire trip.
“A round up of the India tour trip! Can’t wait to come back,” he wrote.
The heartwarming video featured clips from his concert, interactions with fans, his Lover moment with Diljit Dosanjh, a cricket session with Shubhman Gill and lots more. However, what caught our attention was the singer’s tryst with desi food.
In the video, the singer can be seen trying his hand at cooking the Maharashtrian favourite misal pav. As he prepares the popular street food, he goes to ask Chef Sanjyot Keer if he would hire him or fire him. The chef responds saying he would hire him.
The chef had taken to Instagram to share a post of the duo cooking together and captioned it, “Ed Sheeran cooks Misal Pav for the first time ever with your guy Chef Sanjyot Keer!” He also thanked Ed and added that they enjoyed cooking together while chatting about food and music.
In another part of the video, we can find ourselves relating to the singer as he goes on to devour plates of butter chicken one after the other. Earlier, Ed had shared a glimpse into his butter chicken diaries and said that he learnt there is no such thing as ‘too much butter chicken.’ Well, the Indian delicacy is irresistible, so we don’t blame the singer!
The singer first performed in India at a concert in 2017. After receiving love from fans in the country, he promised to return next year.