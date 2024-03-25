Ed Sheeran turns serial butter chicken devourer and misal pav master

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently concluded his trip to India. The singer, who paid a visit to India as a part of his tour, has dropped a video summing up his entire trip.

“A round up of the India tour trip! Can’t wait to come back,” he wrote.

The heartwarming video featured clips from his concert, interactions with fans, his Lover moment with Diljit Dosanjh, a cricket session with Shubhman Gill and lots more. However, what caught our attention was the singer’s tryst with desi food.

In the video, the singer can be seen trying his hand at cooking the Maharashtrian favourite misal pav. As he prepares the popular street food, he goes to ask Chef Sanjyot Keer if he would hire him or fire him. The chef responds saying he would hire him.