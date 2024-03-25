Kangana Ranaut turns BJP candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its fifth list of candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. One of the prominent names among the people who made their way to the list is actress Kangana Ranaut. The Chandramukhi 2 star will be contesting the elections from her birthplace Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls,” she wrote, adding that she is elated to join the party and is looking forward to being a reliable public servant.