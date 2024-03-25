Holi 2024: Jaya Bachchan poses with a water gun; Kiara Advani and Preity Zinta share loved-up clicks

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who made his directorial debut with the recently released film Madgaon Express, has shared BTS pictures from the sets of his film.
On Monday, the actor-director took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures from the film's shoot. In the pictures, Kunal can be seen briefing his actors and brainstorming prior to mounting the scenes.
The actor-director wrote in the caption, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of 'Madgoan Express'. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians".
He further added, "To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi."
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express is currently playing in theatres.
Other B-town celebs also splashed some colours on their feeds. Actress Kiara Advani gave a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with her “homie” Sidharth Malhotra on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture featuring her and her husband after playing with colours. The actress captioned the image, “Holi with my homie.”
Actress Preity Zinta too shared pictures from the celebrations with her husband Gene Goodenough and friends. She wished her fans and followers as she captioned the images, “Happy Holi to all of you who celebrate. May this festival of colour bring joy, happiness and peace to you and your family.”
Actor Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, took to X (formerly Twittter) to wish his followers. Check out his post:
Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures of "working Holi" with her team. Check out the post:
Actress Bipasha Basu celebrated her "Best Holi Ever" with a video clip of her adorable daughter Devi smearing her with colours. Here's what she posted:
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share photos from the family's Holi celebration. While Amitabh was drenched in colours, we saw a cutesy click of Jaya posing with a water gun.
Sharing the photos, Navya wrote, "Rang Barse."