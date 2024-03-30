Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to bag an Oscar, passes away at 87

Louis began his tryst with acting with his stage debut at the age of 17. He went on to star in multiple stage plays before moving to the big screen. The actor won an Emmy award for his role in the miniseries Roots. In 1982, he went on to create history by becoming the first Black man to get an Academy Award for his role in An Officer and a Gentleman. He played the character of Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, a rigid drill instructor.

In a remarkable career spanning over six decades, the actor is known for his stints in Backstairs at the White House, Sadat and Enemy Mine among others. In the recent years, he was seen in Awaken the Reaper and The Color Purple.

While the cause of the actor’s death remains undisclosed, he has previously suffered from health issues including COVID-19, prostate cancer and a respiratory illness.