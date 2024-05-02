Former beauty queen Landy Parraga Goyburo shot dead in daylight

Landy Parraga, a former beauty queen was shot and killed by two men in Quevedo on Sunday. The murder happened in daylight and netizens were shocked to know that she was linked to a gang boss and tried to keep their association concealed.
The CCTV that had captured the incident showed two men with gun burst into the restaurant where Landy and the person who kept her company was present. As they two were talking, the gunmen entered without her noticing. When one of the gunman approached them, Landy was seen dropping to the floor while the other person ducked for cover.
The gunman aimed the gun at the pair and shot at them. Landy was shot several times before both the gunmen fled from the scene. It is unclear if the other person who was with her survived the episode. According to a source, Landy visited Quevedo to attend a wedding on Saturday.
The police are investigating about the incident and are working on finding out the attackers and their motives. As a former Miss Ecuador contestant, representing Los Rios Province in 2022, Landy had over a million of followers on social media. At the young age of 23, she was the owner of a household good importers and also owned a sportswear line.