Rust star Alec Baldwin opens up about being sober for 40 years 

"I don't discuss this a lot," he admitted when asked about whether he drinks alcohol. "I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I'm 39 years sober. I got sober on February 23, 1985."

As per a magazine, Baldwin recalled moving from his hometown, New York City to Los Angeles in 1983. "I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn." He added that he and his friends in Hollywood "did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home—we took it back home. I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long. Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking.".

Though he largely keeps his sobriety journey private, Baldwin detailed many such experiences in his 2017 memoir.