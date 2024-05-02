Celebs

Rust star Alec Baldwin opens up about being sober for 40 years 

The actor recently reflected on his sobriety journey 
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin recently reflected on his sobriety journey and being drug-free for 39 years. The Rust actor, 66, appeared on the recent episode of a podcast to talk about his life and career.

Alec Baldwin
Shriya Pilgaonkar points at the scary nature of doom-scrolling on the internet

"I don't discuss this a lot," he admitted when asked about whether he drinks alcohol. "I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I'm 39 years sober. I got sober on February 23, 1985."

As per a magazine, Baldwin recalled moving from his hometown, New York City to Los Angeles in 1983. "I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn." He added that he and his friends in Hollywood "did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home—we took it back home. I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long. Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking.".

Though he largely keeps his sobriety journey private, Baldwin detailed many such experiences in his 2017 memoir.

Alec Baldwin
Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note on wifey Anushka’s birthday, says 'you are the light to our world'

In his 20s, when he was “overdosing on drugs,” he added, “there was really, really a lot of pain in there.” Explaining how he keeps calm, he said, “I do try to meditate.” He added that the task is not without its challenges, considering the kids he shares with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, at home in New York. “Meditating with seven children is like trying to play ping pong on the deck of an aircraft carrier. It's a real pain, man," he added.

Alec Baldwin
Rust

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com