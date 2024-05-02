'Heeramandi' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals his father's last wish

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one filmmaker who has always mesmerised the audience with his marvellous cinema, and the evidence of the same is well witnessed in his debut web show on Netflix, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The 8-episode series has just been released and is winning the hearts of the audience with the stunning world created by SLB.

Currently in the news for the series, Bhansali talked about the music of the show and spoke about how his father Navin Bhansali had a peculiar request when he was on his deathbed. He recalled how Navin asked him to get a cassette of a tribal singer who, after India was split, had ended up on the other side, where their own family had roots.