John Abraham celebrates a fan’s birthday, gifts him shoes worth INR 22,000

John Abraham's die-hard fan, Akshay Kedari, recently had a birthday he’ll never forget. In a heartwarming turn of events, Akshay got to celebrate the special day with his idol and even received a super special gift!
Akshay, who self-proclaims as John’s ‘biggest fan’ on X, shared videos of their special encounter. The internet is buzzing with these clips that show John not only celebrating Akshay’s birthday with cake but also surprising him with a pair of high-end Italian riding shoes, worth over INR 22,000! The icing on the cake? (Quite literally!) John himself even bent down to tie the laces on Akshay's new shoes.
Fans are swooning over John’s down-to-earth personality. Comments flooded social media praising John as a “good human being” and “so kind and sweet.” One fan even declared, “Respect!” This sweet gesture has solidified John’s place as a fan favourite.
On the work front, John was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster film, Pathaan, in which he shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film was released on January 25 and was well received by audiences minting more than INR 650 crores on the Indian box office.
The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Vedaa, hitting theatres on July 12. But between then, we’ll likely be seeing more of John – the awesome friend – online.