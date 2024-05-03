Aamir Khan is a brilliant visualiser, says Laapataa Ladies' writer

Laapataa Ladies' writer Sneha Desai is all praise for Aamir Khan's power of visualisation at Vartalaap, a forum featuring conversations with screenwriters and lyricists in Mumbai.
Aamir Khan is known as 'Mr Perfectionist' in the industry. So, when Sneha Desai was asked if she was under pressure when she was working with the film's director, Kiran Rao, or producer, Aamir Khan, she said, "Getting perfection in writing wasn't a compulsion; it was more of a pleasure." Aamir Khan is given this tag of perfection because cinematically his brain is so brilliant that when you take the story to him, which is still on paper, he can visualise the writing being translated on the screen as he's reading the script, which we might not be able to see."
Delving deeper into Aamir's ability to visualise scenes, Sneha said, "Whether you call it his experience, craft, or ability, he can visualise the edits of the scene, and he can visualise how the audience will react to the scene."
She added, "The same goes for Kiran Rao. She has done so much work as an assistant and producer; she has handled so many projects that she has a solution for every problem and if there is something wrong, she can explain logically why it is so."
So, how do they transmit their perfection to the others who work with them? "It is not like they try to force their perfection on others," Sneha said, adding, "They explain the whole thing very lovingly to you, and when you take your work to such intelligent and correct people, you tend to quality control your own work beforehand, so that you can give work worthy of their level."
Laapataa Ladies, featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, tells the story of two brides who lose themselves during a train ride. The screenplay and dialogue of the film are penned by Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma.