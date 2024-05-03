Aamir Khan is a brilliant visualiser, says Laapataa Ladies' writer

Aamir Khan is known as 'Mr Perfectionist' in the industry. So, when Sneha Desai was asked if she was under pressure when she was working with the film's director, Kiran Rao, or producer, Aamir Khan, she said, "Getting perfection in writing wasn't a compulsion; it was more of a pleasure." Aamir Khan is given this tag of perfection because cinematically his brain is so brilliant that when you take the story to him, which is still on paper, he can visualise the writing being translated on the screen as he's reading the script, which we might not be able to see."

Delving deeper into Aamir's ability to visualise scenes, Sneha said, "Whether you call it his experience, craft, or ability, he can visualise the edits of the scene, and he can visualise how the audience will react to the scene."

She added, "The same goes for Kiran Rao. She has done so much work as an assistant and producer; she has handled so many projects that she has a solution for every problem and if there is something wrong, she can explain logically why it is so."