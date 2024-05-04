Ali Wong pokes fun at her makeup mishap, jokes that she looks like an ‘X-Men villain’

While talking to the camera, Wong leaned her face closer to show off her brows, which are a different colour from her dark hair.

As per the media source, the comedian found humour in the situation, adding: “I think it looks kinda crazy. I look like an X-Men villain.”

Her comment section was filled with playful, yet supportive messages. “GURL!! I’m on my way…child!!,” Daniel Martin, the global director of artistry for Tatcha, wrote. Another added: “This is art, people will celebrate it.”

While Ali may have forgotten her eyebrow pencil, the Always Be My Maybe actress slayed awards season this year. It all started in January when she wore $238,000 worth of diamonds at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and a jade-green Givenchy gown.