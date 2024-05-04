Dia Mirza warns against trimming trees for the monsoon: 'Unscientific, horrific'

The long post started with a shayari of Kaifi Azmi, continuing with,

"Each year, the months of April and May are particularly heartbreaking when one witnesses the destruction of biodiversity in our urban spaces. Trees are being 'trimmed' in preparation for the monsoon...The 'trimming' is unscientific, and horrific, because the entire canopy/shade is axed away by unfeeling, unthinking individuals. The country is reeling in an acute heatwave. The trees that offer us some respite with their shade in our cities are being cruelly cut," read the note.

Dia added: "Year on year, we reach out to authorities begging, pleading for a more refined process. But to no avail. In the comments list out the benefits of tree cover in urban centres and tag @my_bmc so we can urge them to ensure that better practices are implemented. The images are not a representation of the reality we are dealing with. But are a representation of what one feels and what one can experience when we allow nature to do her magic."