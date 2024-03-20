Dia Mirza, Dulquer Salmaan and Raghu Dixit join WWF-India as Goodwill Ambassadors for Earth Hour India

World Wildlife Fund’s global movement, Earth Hour, will take place on March 23 this year. The initiative urges individuals to switch off all the lights around them, as a symbol of support for the planet.

Setting the stage for the movement, actors Dia Mirza and Dulquer Salman and singer Raghu Dixit have joined hands with WWF-India as the Goodwill Ambassadors for Earth Hour India.

“I'm planning to give an hour for Earth by educating and encouraging everyone I know and everyone who loves my music to do their bit for our planet,” said Raghu Dixit.

“I will be making resolutions for myself for the year ahead on ways I could contribute to spreading awareness, and I will help this movement and its ethos to sustain all through the year towards saving our planet, its natural resources, wildlife, and beauty,” the singer added.

While the Earth Hour has usually been about the lights-off campaign, WWF took it up a notch by expanding the initiative in 2023. In addition to turning off their lights, the organisation now urges individuals to create the biggest hour for Earth by contributing 60 minutes towards doing something positive for the planet.