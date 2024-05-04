Popstar Beyoncé’s name to be included in the French Larousse dictionary

Move over, royalty! According to reports, pop icon Beyoncé has secured a new kind of crown, etching her name into the prestigious Larousse dictionary – a first for the singer and a testament to her global influence.
This landmark achievement adds another glittering diamond to Beyoncé's already illustrious career. The 42-year-old joins a select group of 40 individuals deemed worthy of inclusion in the 2024 edition of the Petit Larousse Illustré, a cornerstone of French linguistic and cultural tradition since 1905.
Beyonce’s entry isn’t just a nod to her musical prowess – it also celebrates her cultural significance. Listed as an ‘American singer of R&B and pop,’ the inclusion underscores her Louisiana Creole heritage and her impact that transcends genre.
This recognition comes two decades after another Beyoncé-related term, Bootylicious, found its way into the Oxford English Dictionary.
The Larousse, known for its encyclopaedic approach to language and culture, annually updates its pages with noteworthy terms and figures. This year, Beyoncé shares the spotlight with celebrities like Cate Blanchett, LeBron James, and Christopher Nolan.
This news comes hot on the heels of Beyoncé's critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The genre-bending project not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart but also made history, solidifying Beyoncé as the first Black woman to top the Billboard Country Albums chart.
With this dictionary distinction, it's clear that Beyoncé's reign extends far beyond music. She’s a cultural force, a role model, and now, an official part of French linguistic history.