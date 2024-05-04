Zeenat Aman urges colleagues to avoid bringing wild animals to sets

The 72-year-old actress also shared an old newspaper clip with a headline 'Calcutta Raises Over Rs 94,000 for WWF'.

The newspaper page has a message from then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Zeenat said, "My concern for wildlife is an old story - please swipe to see a snippet from 1974 - but it is only now that I am in a position to make more concerted appeals on these matters. And since I could not bear to pose with the beautiful ele that was subject to the chaos of our set, here is a picture of me with 'my' elephants that l have collected over the years."

She added, "In honour of this sentiment, today I would like to hear about your favourite wildlife encounters! Please leave a comment, and remember that the operative word here is 'wild'. No comments about captive wild animals please! This includes performing monkeys, bottle-feeding tigers, talking parrots and all the rest. Signing off with hope for a kinder world where non-human species are afforded the dignity they deserve."