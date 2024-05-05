Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get emotional as they talk about finding success after a long time

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the spotlight shone on Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as they graced the stage. Reflecting on their triumphant strides in 2023, Sunny recounted the roaring success of his film Gadar 2, while Bobby basked in the acclaim garnered by his antagonistic portrayal in Animal.
The episode unfolded with Bobby reminiscing about the past year, expressing his contentment in Hindi, “I am happy about the fact that my brother waited for 22 years after Gadar. And in the same year, first, it was my father’s film [Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani], and the role he played, I don't think anyone else could have done it that way. Then my film became a big hit!”
Bobby’s joy was palpable as he recounted his father’s reaction upon learning of his newfound popularity. He said, “I see the happiness in my father's eyes today… I remember I returned after a week and Papa was busy on Instagram, and he said: ‘Bob, people are crazy for you!’ I said, ‘I am your son! Do they have a chance?’”
Sunny, adding to the emotional exchange, reflected on the profound changes brought about by recent familial events, remarking, “It has been many years during which so many things happened. We were trying our best. Now, after my son’s marriage, and with the arrival of a daughter, the atmosphere completely changed.” Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from their audience, Sunny likened the experience to a divine revelation, evoking tears of gratitude and joy from both brothers and enthusiastic cheers from the audience.
Amidst heartfelt exchanges, the episode also featured light-hearted moments as Sunny and Bobby engaged in a spirited game of dumb charades, with Bobby showcasing his uncanny ability to guess film titles accurately. Additionally, Bobby delighted the crowd by reenacting his iconic Jamal Kudu step alongside Sunil Grover, adding a touch of nostalgia to the evening.