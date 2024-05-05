Sunny Deol credits daughter-in-law, Drishya Acharya, for good luck; says, ‘Everything just changed’

Sunny Deol said that since his son Karan got married to his ladylove, Drishya Acharya, “everything just changed” for the actor-filmmaker and his family.

"23 years have gone by, and so many things were happening… We were trying. We were not doing just one thing; I was doing several things, so was Bobby and papa. But when my son got married and a daughter came home, I don’t know, everything just changed,” Sunny shared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.