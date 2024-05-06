Find out Shilpa Shetty's secret to a fierce runaway walk

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared that she always takes out time to do pranayama before walking the runway. She also mentioned her love for sarees.

Shilpa turned muse for the collection Etasha by designer Asha and strutted the ramp on the song Tu Jhoom.

The actress, a mother of two, looked stunning in a metallic gold saree with ruffles in the border, paired with an embellished high-neck backless blouse. She completed her look with blown-out hair, kohled eyes and brown lips.

After her walk, Shilpa said, “I am wearing the Etasha collection by Asha Jain. I love what I am wearing. It is very comfortable. I love wearing sarees. I think it is fitting to choose an outfit like this when you are going out and to stand out and still be comfortable.”