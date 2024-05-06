Karan Johar criticises comedian for mimicking him on national TV, says 'I expect this from trolls'

Karan Johar, who is an active social media user, took to his Instagram handle earlier today to convey his frustration over a comedian mimicking him in 'poor taste' on national television.

Without taking names, the director-producer called out the comedian who put up a skit trying to mimic him and shared that he stumbled across the same while he was watching TV with his mother.

He shared, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom… and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste."

"I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in… this doesn’t even anger me it just makes me sad," Karan added.