From attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix to becoming a brand ambassador, Ibrahim Ali Khan has a lot in the pipeline

Athleisure, a fusion of athletic and leisure wear, has surged in popularity over recent years, appealing to a wide audience not only for its trendy appeal but also for its comfort and functionality. Puma, the renowned sports brand, has embraced this trend with its latest campaign featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan as their newest brand ambassador, adding an urban flair to athletic fashion.
Ibrahim, poised to make his mark in the acting world, will bring a touch of his celebrated royal legacy to this collaboration with the brand, showcasing the brand's premium and limited-edition sports-inspired footwear and apparel.
Recently, Ibrahim Ali Khan attended the Miami Grand Prix in Florida, where he had the opportunity to meet Formula One racer Charles Leclerc. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Ibrahim humorously remarked, "I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver." Ibrahim sported a red Ferrari jersey paired with blue denim and complemented his look with deep red shoes by the sport brand.
The event, held at the Miami International Autodrome, also saw the presence of other notable personalities such as K-pop BLACKPINK band member Lisa, singers Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Zayn Malik along with model Kendall Jenner further highlighting the intersection of motorsports, fashion and entertainment at this prestigious event.
Ibrahim has also made headlines for transitioning his once-private Instagram account to a public one, garnering attention on social media. The soon-to-be-actor will reportedly kickstart his career with Dharma Production's upcoming film Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani, the son of veteran actor Boman Irani.
Ibrahim's debut film is speculated to feature a stellar cast, including acclaimed actors Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is currently in its final stages of production.