Ibrahim Ali Khan makes a grand Instagram debut, exudes regal charm in the first post

Even before making an official debut, Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is quite popular in the paparazzi scene. The star kid often gets clicked in public and his photos go viral within no time. Whether its his candid snaps from the football field or his videos outside restaurants with his sister Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim knows how to stay in the limelight.
Recently, he announced through a pap video that he's debuting on Instagram on April 30 and at 13 minutes past 11.00 AM today, the starlet shared his first post on the photo and video-sharing platform.
Ibrahim, who otherwise kept a low profile online, announced his collaboration with Puma India and his first post features a photoshoot with the sportswear giant. He has rocked two looks from the brand's catalogue.
In the first one, he can be seen wearing loosely-fitted beige pants with a collared t-shirt and suede sneakers. In the second one, Ibrahim has rocked a co-ord set perfect for those laid-back spring-summer mornings.
He captioned the post, "Legacy? I’ll make my own. Taking my first stride with @pumaindia."
Take a look at his first post here:
Reacting to his debut and first post on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor expressed that she wants to shoot with Ibrahim for the sportswear brand. She also shared an IG Story and welcomed Ibrahim to the platform.
On the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.
The 23-year-old is now eyeing box-office success and is all set to mark his acting debut. As per media reports, he will be seen in Karan Johar’s Sarzameen co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.