Ibrahim Ali Khan makes a grand Instagram debut, exudes regal charm in the first post

Ibrahim, who otherwise kept a low profile online, announced his collaboration with Puma India and his first post features a photoshoot with the sportswear giant. He has rocked two looks from the brand's catalogue.

In the first one, he can be seen wearing loosely-fitted beige pants with a collared t-shirt and suede sneakers. In the second one, Ibrahim has rocked a co-ord set perfect for those laid-back spring-summer mornings.

He captioned the post, "Legacy? I’ll make my own. Taking my first stride with @pumaindia."

Take a look at his first post here: