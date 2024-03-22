Here’s what Sara Ali Khan has to say about baby brother Ibrahim ahead of his big Bollywood debut

Taking after her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has been on a roll with her stellar performances ever since her debut in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath. Now, it seems like the acting bug has bitten her younger brother Ibrahim Khan who is soon going to set foot in the Bollywood industry. The duo share a close bond and have often entertained social media users with their fun banter.

Talking about her sibling’s first acting stint, the actress revealed to a renowned news agency that she does not want to set an example for him. She stated that he is a bright young man who will carve his own path. She also went on to wish him luck and expressed belief in the fact that Ibrahim would stick to his values. Reflecting on the wisdom passed down by her mother, Amrita, the Murder Mubarak star emphasised the importance of remaining humble and grounded.