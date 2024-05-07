MasterChef Australia 10 winner Chef Sashi Cheliah introduces 'Blind Taste Test' in MasterChef India Tamil

Starting off the season's very first immunity pin challenge, the Singaporean-born Australian Chef Sashi sets the stage with the 1 Inch Cube Blind Taste Test, pushing the skills and senses of the home cooks to their limits.

With only five bold contestants stepping up to the plate, only the last two standing will earn the coveted chance to face off against the culinary maestro himself.

In a thrilling battle of flavours and finesse, the last two standing home cooks will go head-to-head with Chef Sashi, armed with ingredients from the provided pantry.