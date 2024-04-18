MasterChef Tamil Season 2: Chefs Koushik Shankar, Rakesh Raghunathan and Shreeya Adka give us a sneak peek

Gastronomes, it’s time to wear your foodie tag like a badge of honour and curl up in front of the television or laptop as the popular reality show MasterChef Tamil Season 2 is all set to storm the screens on Sony LIV. The sophomore season will mark the return of Chef Koushik Shankar, fondly known as The Mad Chef. And giving him apt company is Chef Rakesh Raghunathan, a food raconteur and historian, and Chef Shreeya Adka, who lives and breathes food. Indulge caught up with the judges ahead of the show. Excerpts...

Chefs Rakesh and Shreeya, what made you get on board?

Rakesh: As a food historian, I have been documenting recipes and culinary traditions, and I have come across some interesting stories. One of the reasons I got on to the show was because I believed that the beauty of these stories needed to be highlighted. There is a lot about South Indian food that remains obscure, be it the anecdotes, cooking techniques, or the people who are the custodians of culinary traditions.

Shreeya: I have grown up watching Chef Gordon Ramsay and Chef Gary Mehigan on MasterChef. I thought it would be nice for the people of South India to go through the same experience. MasterChef is a platform where the spotlight is on food, and it’s not just about entertainment. For someone who is from a professional kitchen background, it aligns with my values.

What would be the one facet that would carry forward from the maiden season?

Koushik: Well, my beard and ponytail (laughs)! On a serious note, when speaking about traditional Tamil cuisine, there are so many twists and turns. And because Rakesh and Shreeya are here, there’s going to be a different kind of energy on the show.

How different is the second season from the first one?

Koushik: There are a plethora of differences, but you have to watch it to find out.

Rakesh: The format of the show and the way it has been conceptualised stay true to the original brand, MasterChef Australia. The OTT audience is nuanced and discerning, and they understand and appreciate food. Moreover, South Indian food is perceived as traditional and heavily rooted in culture, but this show has many more layers and dimensions to break that stereotype.

What do you think led to the success of the first season?

Koushik: See, I won’t delve into seasons one or two. But, I can say we brought back traditional South Indian food, the rich history of Tamil cuisine, and our innovative twists on the show as part of our stellar team.

Shreeya: We are amazed at the kind of innovation that people brought to the table. I think the audience is going to resonate with that as much as we did. There is so much happening beyond food. After all, MasterChef is all about pushing your limits.

Rakesh: It’s not just South Indian food and the innovations around it; we have had home cooks showcasing their mastery over many skills — cutting, chopping, or presentation. Though they are from small towns and their exposure is limited, their understanding of food and foreign flavours stands out.

In the show’s teaser, you described food as art, science, and love, respectively. Please elaborate. Also, what’s your comfort food?

Rakesh: For me, what’s comforting is that the food that I am biting into has a spoonful of history. Some recipes stood the test of time. It could be as simple as Koottanchoru, as rustic as Venn pongal or Sarkarai pongal. Food evokes nostalgia and the way you present it, invokes certain imagery in your mind. When I say food is art, I consider it a medium of storytelling, presenting it in the most aesthetically pleasing way.

Koushik: I live to eat, and I think that’s quite evident. I am just going from one meal to another. Together, we are a great mix because we represent different parts of food, right from innovation to taste, to presentation. My comfort food of all time is Thayir saadham with Naarthangai oorugai, which I can’t seem to get enough of, especially when made at home by my wife.

Shreeya: For me, food is personal, as I come from a family where everyone is a foodie. When you grow up in an environment like that, food runs through your veins. As for comfort food, anything that’s made at home works for me.

What was the atmosphere like on the sets?

Rakesh: The moment we are asked this question, we start laughing. Each of us brings our expertise or facet to the show as chefs. During the shoot, we were given instructions that maybe we should just calm down a little and focus on food.

Koushik: It was an absolute laugh riot on the sets. We had so much fun that we were seriously trying to be a little serious.

Were you nervous about facing the camera for the first time?

Shreeya: I did face a lot of anxiety initially because I am used to standing in front of the burner, and now I have 20 cameras watching over me. But the two chefs here are amazing at making me feel comfortable.

Are there any words of advice for the contestants?

Koushik: Focus! Don’t get so nervous that you are unable to focus on food. You are nervous anyway because of the competition. Staying calm will be a major shot in the arm for your performance. Relax and you will do better.

Rakesh: Follow your heart. If you are so into cooking, obviously some internalisation has happened; express that in your cooking.

Shreeya: We are all here for the love of food, so enjoy cooking. When you cook from the heart, it shows in the food.

Anything else that the audience should know?

Koushik: All I can say is that I am not the scary one this season!

You can contact the writer over email at sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com and follow her on X @psangeetha2112