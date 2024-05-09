Celebs

Olivia Rodrigo declares she is ‘changing the lyrics’ as she responds to fan’s tattoo mix-up

The fan also shared what the lyric meant to her
Actress-singer Olivia Rodrigo has helped a fan feel better after their tattoo mishap. The singer’s fan revealed in a video posted on a popular social media platform that she had asked for a tattoo of Olivia’s Hope Ur Ok song lyric, “address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings” on her wrist.

However, she later discovered it read “butter wings” instead of "butterfly wings”, as per a media source. The singer commented under the post, “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA OMG this is the new lyric, I’m changing it to butter wings”.

Speaking about the Drivers License singer’s comment, the fan said that she couldn’t believe Olivia saw her video and responded, adding that she’s now unsure if she’ll accept the tattoo artist’s offer to correct the mistake.

“Not changing it definitely makes it more unique and special. I kind of want to keep it, but also want to get the right lyrics,” she said. “Maybe I’ll keep this one, and get the right lyrics somewhere else.”

As per the media source, opening up about what the lyric meant to her, the Colorado native, who got the tattoo in April, said: “Everybody already has their own wounds or holes. So I take the (line), ‘Address the letters to the holes of my butterfly wings,’ (to say) if somebody’s gonna say something mean, they can say it to me. But, it’s just gonna go through me. It’s gonna go through that hole.”

