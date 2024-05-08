Celebs

Priyanka Chopra shares how the set of her upcoming film, ‘Heads of State’, was full of laughter and professionalism

Head Of State is an action comedy, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena
(left) Priyanka Chopra on the sets of the film; (right) Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie Chopra enter a vanity van
(left) Priyanka Chopra on the sets of the film; (right) Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie Chopra enter a vanity van

Actress Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shoot of her next film Head Of State, which, she revealed, will be releasing digitally. She added that the set was always so full of laughter and professionalism, something "that doesn't always happen."

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a reel, featuring moments from the film’s set, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and herself in the vanity van.

(left) Priyanka Chopra on the sets of the film; (right) Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie Chopra enter a vanity van
Priyanka Chopra opens up about embracing cultural differences after her marriage to Nick Jonas

“And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. Well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always,” Priyanka captioned the post.

She added that this movie was a “breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday.”

(left) Priyanka Chopra on the sets of the film; (right) Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie Chopra enter a vanity van
Anne Hathaway says she wants to work with Priyanka Chopra; wonders, ‘How do we make this happen?’

“It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude,” she wrote.

Head Of State is an action comedy, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

John Cena
Idris Elba
upcoming film
Actress priyanka chopra
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
Malti Marie
Heads of State

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com