Priyanka Chopra opens up about embracing cultural differences after her marriage to Nick Jonas

Love knows no bounds, but navigating cultural differences in a marriage can be a learning curve. Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her and her husband Nick Jonas’s journey of embracing each other’s backgrounds. In a recent podcast interview, Priyanka said, “He loved everything India, and I grew up in the States, it was literally my second home. So we embraced each other’s cultures in a big way. But it was the cultural things that were different.”
One such difference involved communication styles. Priyanka described how her Indian family communicates, a stark contrast to the Jonas family’s more linear approach. “(Things)were really hard for me to learn. (In India) Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That’s just how we are culturally. We are just like, ‘let’s just go!’. We are loud and everyone speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘Aye, I am saying this!’. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I’m like, ‘I know what you are saying but I’ll wait for you to finish’.”
Priyanka added that her American upbringing instilled a sense of familiarity with Nick's cultural background. Nick, on the other hand, has embraced India wholeheartedly, making frequent visits and even celebrating Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, with Priyanka's family.