Priyanka Chopra opens up about embracing cultural differences after her marriage to Nick Jonas

One such difference involved communication styles. Priyanka described how her Indian family communicates, a stark contrast to the Jonas family’s more linear approach. “(Things)were really hard for me to learn. (In India) Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That’s just how we are culturally. We are just like, ‘let’s just go!’. We are loud and everyone speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘Aye, I am saying this!’. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I’m like, ‘I know what you are saying but I’ll wait for you to finish’.”