Anne Hathaway says she wants to work with Priyanka Chopra; wonders, ‘How do we make this happen?’

As the anticipation builds for Anne Hathaway’s upcoming film The Idea Of You, the Hollywood star sparked excitement by discussing the possibility of sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra in a future project. The duo, who have been seen together at Bulgari events in 2022 and 2023, both being associated with the luxury brand, have fans eager for a collaboration.
In a conversation with the media, Anne revealed, “We discussed a few things that night, that one hasn't come up yet but what are we going to do, this is a great idea, how do we make this happen?” When the idea of starring in a fun spy film was proposed, Anne responded with enthusiasm, saying, “I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I'll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected.”
Directed by Michael Showalter, The Idea Of You is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 2. Based on Robinne Lee’s novel, the movie features Anne in the role of Solene, a single mother and art curator who embarks on an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell, portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine. The cast also includes Ella Rubin, Viktor White, and Perry Mattfeld.
Talking about her role in the film, Anne told a popular media house, “loved that it was an opportunity to explore what happens if you keep blooming at a time when the world tells you the opposite is going to happen. And so, for me, this is a story about what it means to think independently and live for yourself, and what it means to value your pleasure despite what other people think you should be doing. So all of those things appealed to me, and like my character art and I love music.”