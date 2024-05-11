Celebs

Arjun Kapoor looks back at debut movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ on its 12th anniversary

In the film, he portrayed the character of Parma Chauhan with shades of grey
In frame: Arjun Kapoor
In frame: Arjun KapoorSource: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen portraying the antagonist in the upcoming franchise film Singham Again, reflects on his debut movie Ishaqzaade as it marks its 12th anniversary.

In the film, he portrayed the character of Parma Chauhan with shades of grey and now he is returning to the space of negative characters with the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial.

Arjun Kapoor unleashes bloody mayhem in new stills from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Reflecting on the past, Arjun said: "Over the past 12 years, I've been fortunate to explore so many different characters and genres. Parma Chauhan from Ishaqzaade was very different from who I am personally. He was violent, volatile, unpredictable and had an attitude where he didn’t give a damn for anyone or anything that came in his way.”

"For me, it was an amazing and unique experience to begin my journey playing this kind of character with these grey shades. Now, with Singham Again, I’m excited to portray an out-and-out villain.

Rohit Shetty's 'hero', Deepika Padukone, strikes Ajay Devgn's iconic pose in new 'Singham Again' still

It feels like a continuation of where I began, yet a new phase of my career by portraying an antagonist. I look forward to seeing how the world reacts to the performance, especially since everyone was intrigued by the first look.”

