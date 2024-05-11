How Adarsh Gourav finds rejuvenation in music amid demanding shoots

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the streaming film Woh Bhi Din The, and recently released two albums, Kho Gaye and Ishq Nachaawe, shared that music gives him much-needed solace.
Adarsh's seamless transition between acting and music has earned admiration and acclaim from both the film and music industries.
Reflecting on his dual passions, Adarsh shared: "Amid the chaos of filming Alien and striving for perfection in my craft, music has been my constant companion. It's where I find refuge and rejuvenation amid the demanding schedules. The ability to express myself through both acting and music is truly a blessing."
Keeping in line with his musical and singing prowess, Adarsh had also recently released a new track called Bechaini, collaborating with musician OAFF. The actor also starred along side Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Adarsh received immense praise for the conversation around the same.
Further on the acting work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming science fiction horror television series Alien. Written and directed by Noah Hawley, the series is based on the Alien franchise. It will serve as a prequel and will be set three decades before the events of the 1979 film Alien.