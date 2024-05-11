Celebs

How Adarsh Gourav finds rejuvenation in music amid demanding shoots

The actor will be seen in the upcoming science fiction horror television series Alien
In frame: Adarsh Gourav
In frame: Adarsh Gourav Source: Instagram/@adarshgourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the streaming film Woh Bhi Din The, and recently released two albums, Kho Gaye and Ishq Nachaawe, shared that music gives him much-needed solace.

Adarsh's seamless transition between acting and music has earned admiration and acclaim from both the film and music industries.

In frame: Adarsh Gourav
OAFF and Adarsh Gourav team up for pop single 'Bechaini'

Reflecting on his dual passions, Adarsh shared: "Amid the chaos of filming Alien and striving for perfection in my craft, music has been my constant companion. It's where I find refuge and rejuvenation amid the demanding schedules. The ability to express myself through both acting and music is truly a blessing."

Keeping in line with his musical and singing prowess, Adarsh had also recently released a new track called Bechaini, collaborating with musician OAFF. The actor also starred along side Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Adarsh received immense praise for the conversation around the same.

In frame: Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav heads to Thailand to shoot for Ridley Scott's Aliens prequel

Further on the acting work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming science fiction horror television series Alien. Written and directed by Noah Hawley, the series is based on the Alien franchise. It will serve as a prequel and will be set three decades before the events of the 1979 film Alien.

music
Adarsh Gourav
demanding shoots
Kho Gaye and Ishq Nachaawe
Bechaini

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com