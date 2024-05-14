GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi announce separation after 11 years of marriage
Musician and actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife, singer Saindhavi, are going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage. The couple made the announcement by sharing similar statements on their respective Instagram accounts.
“After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support mean a lot during this difficult time. Thank You,” Prakash’s statement read.
Married in 2013, Prakash and Saindhavi, childhood sweethearts, welcomed their daughter Anvi in 2020. Their careers intertwined beautifully, resulting in numerous chart-topping collaborations.
Last year Saindhavi shared a heartfelt message on their 10th anniversary. “It’s been a decade since we got married but just feels like yesterday. Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the love of my life... Thank you for being everything wonderful,” she wrote.
Prakash, the nephew of legendary composer AR Rahman, continues to be a sought-after musician, with upcoming projects in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. These include Vikram’s Thangalaan, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, and Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira. As an actor, he was last seen in the 2024 Tamil-language film DeAr.