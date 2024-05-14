GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi announce separation after 11 years of marriage

“After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support mean a lot during this difficult time. Thank You,” Prakash’s statement read.