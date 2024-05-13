Sharmin Segal expresses gratitude to ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars in a heartfelt post

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal made her OTT debut with Heeramandi, where she plays Manisha Koirala’s daughter. Reviews for the series were mixed, and Sharmin faced criticism for her acting. However, she recently showed gratitude to her supporters, including her co-stars.
Sharmin faced online trolling for her performance, leading her to disable comments on her social media. But she didn’t let negativity get to her. Instead, she shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram. From sharing pizza with Sonakshi Sinha to taking selfies with Manisha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Farida Jalal, Sharmin cherished her time with her co-stars.
In her post, Sharmin expressed her gratitude to her co-stars, saying, “#heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love youu all! (heart emoji) (sic).”
She also highlighted moments from the set, like enjoying pizza with Sonakshi and praising Farida’s energy. She added, “1+2: Pizza is the best food. (pizza emoji) @aslisona. 3: Farida ma’am always rocking (high-five emoji). 4. Sisterhood (heartemoji) @aditiraohydari. 5. Motherhood (heart emoji) @m_koirala. 6. The best person I know (two gorls emoji) @segalsimran. 7. Music is essential (music emoji). 8. Rani (dog emoji) the Best Heera Puppy. 9. Once a costume AD, always a costume AD (smiling emoji). 10. Fida fan for life!! @fardeenfkhan (heart-shaped eye emoji) @hemachoudharyy.”
Heeramandi tells the story of the red-light district in Lahore during pre-partition India, focusing on the Indian freedom struggle and the power dynamics between courtesans, Nawabs, and British officers.