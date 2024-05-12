Mom-to-be Richa Chadha opens up on playing Lajjo in ‘Heeramandi’
Actor Richa Chadha who is currently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar chats with Indulge on playing the role of Lajjo in the series, receiving appreciation from the veterans, her production company, fashion line and also sends a message for mother’s to be.
Excerpts:
What did you find appealing in Lajjo’s character?
It was a unique character for me to play. People have not seen me like that and neither have I done anything like this. It’s always a privilege to be a part of the Bhansali Universe, to be a Bhansali heroine and get to be directed by him. I thoroughly enjoyed the process of working with him and I wish I could do more work with him in the future.
Your character is said to be more like a female Devdas?
Yes it actually is. It’s a self destructive character who is tragic, hopelessly romantic, and has an addiction issue. So I guess Devdas is very close to that.
How did you prepare for the role?
I did watch a lot of Meena Kumari’s work and that was also the brief given to me by Sanjay Sir that I have to watch and emulate the way in which she speaks and her body language and everything. I was really excited to be a part of that world and I hope I have done justice to it because she was a legend. And I would say both on and off-screen her [ Meena Kumari] contribution to art is incredible. There won’t be anyone like her again. I hope I can match up in some way. Even if I can do 1 per cent of the portrayals or the emotions that she could translate for the audience, I would be very happy.
Heeramandi is your second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Ramleela. Did you find any difference in his process of directing a movie and a series?
No. He is as thorough in a film as he is in a show. It’s a pleasure for actors to work with him. Sometimes he says let’s come and shoot it tomorrow morning with a fresh mind. That is something only Sanjay Leela Bhansali can do, I think; give the actors so much breathing and prep space.
You had a very emotional encounter with Rekha ji. Could you tell us about it?
It was right after the screening and she was very overwhelmed with the show and my performance in particular. She was all praises. Then we were just chatting. I had actually gone to take a photo with her. Telling her Ma’am I am a big fan can I get a photo with you? She kind of felt my bump saying I had no idea. She bent down to bless. I was so overwhelmed and touched. Such a kind and sweet gesture from a living legend. What a blessing to have her bless our child. It’s very special. I don’t think it’s something I will ever forget.
One character you have played that you believe has changed your career graph?
First of all I am just happy I got to play anything at all. It’s not easy when you are not from the industry to come through auditions and keep trying your luck year after year. But I would say the first breakout role in my career was Gangs of Wasseypur which kind of put me on the map. And the second thing I would say is Fukrey because it was the first time I was seen at a different light, in a Delhi set-up and in a comedy doing something so different from Gangs of Wasseypur. I loved being a part of both those films.
What kind of content appeals to you?
Well I watch a lot of good cinema but I also watch a lot of rubbish, to be fair. When I want to relax sometimes I’m watching just cat and dog videos or craft videos. I watch the news a lot. I watch a lot of comedy to distress and detach from my work. And to be in, my favourite genre is still comedy but I just want to keep doing good scripts.
Is there a genre that you would like to explore in the future?
I would love to explore maybe action or like a sci-thriller universe.
How do you envisage the roadmap for Pushing Buttons Studios?
Right now there’s no roadmap. But we have set the bar high with our first film Girls Will Be Girls winning awards at Sundance Festival. I want to support good creators and make good stories. The whole motto for our production house is to take Indian stories with Indian ethos to the world. Sometimes, I feel the West is saturated with stories and now the eye will shift to Asia. Not just India but to countries like Korea, Japan and China. We have had some beautiful films from Pakistan recently like Joyland and there was a film this year at Sundance from Bhutan too. It’ll be a real joy to see films from this part of the world do well, whether it’s Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, just taking global cinema by storm. India is having a good year with independent films at the Cannes too.
Do you plan to direct in the future?
Direct? I don’t think so. I am very happy acting and producing. Direction is tough and you have to do a lot more. I love to hang out with directors. Who knows maybe one day, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.
Could you tell us a bit about your fashion line Ehaab Couture?
The idea was born out of supporting artisans and that’s why we also launched it on Artisan Day. Throughout the lockdown Ali and Yasmin Saeed, who is already in the garment business from Lucknow were supporting families of the karigars, since handwork is mostly by demand. So we just thought about giving it a structure. Charity runs out but if you make a business around it, it can benefit everyone involved and give it longevity. They can have long time support. We are taking baby steps and currently focussing on beautiful Chikankari work which is very popular in North India. You know what happens if handicraft is not sustainable? Then the next generations don’t pick it up and we slowly lose it. The same is true for folk music or any kind of local indigenous crafts. I don’t want that to happen.
What’s your personal fashion style?
It’s unique, comfortable and quirky.
You are moving towards motherhood and what would be your advice for moms to be?
I am so new to this. I will only figure out better in the next few months. I actually don’t have any advice but I want to say it’s one of the most crucial things in the world. Raising a child well means making a good society, neighbourhood, city and a country. It starts at home. Mother Teresa had said this actually. If you want to change the world, go back and love your family. At that point I didn’t understand it when I first read it, but now I get it.
What’s the plan ahead?
I am taking a breather after Heermandi. I am giving myself a maternity leave because I need to rest. I have been working though this and its quite challenging. I would like to listen to some nice music or read some nice books, do some gardening and relax for a few months so that I am mentally and physically ready. After that I think I will resume work from October.
Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix