Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family photo from Dublin getaway

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying quality time with her family in Dublin, Ireland! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartwarming picture featuring herself, her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The photo captured a beautiful moment of family bonding. Priyanka held Malti in her arms as the little one playfully interacted with her cap, sparking laughter between the mother-daughter duo. Nick stood beside them, a loving smile gracing his face. Lush greenery provided a picturesque backdrop for the heartwarming scene. “My angels.. @maltimarie @nickjonas,” Priyanka captioned the post simply.
This Dublin escape comes after Priyanka wrapped filming for her upcoming action-comedy Heads of State. The actress recently took a break from her hectic schedule to enjoy some peaceful moments amidst the city’s stunning landscapes.
Priyanka has been actively sharing snippets from her life on social media. Earlier this week, her mother, Madhu Chopra, posted a photo on Instagram featuring the three generations of women in the family. Priyanka also shared a ‘wrap' reel showcasing behind-the-scenes moments with her daughter during the filming of Heads of State.
The upcoming film boasts a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Priyanka also has other projects in the pipeline, including The Bluff directed by Frank E Flowers and a yet-to-be-announced production collaborating with the team behind the documentary Born Hungry.