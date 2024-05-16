Dia Mirza celebrates son Avyaan's third birthday, opts for eco-friendly practices like reusable cups and more

Dia Mirza celebrated her son Avyaan Azad's third birthday this week and the actress has been sharing adorable clicks from the same actively on social media .

In an Instagram post today, Dia talked about hosting a garden-themed birthday party for Avyaan and further noted that she tried to make the celebrations as sustainable as possible.

The Bollywood actress listed down a couple of ways people can make such celebrations eco-friendly and then tagged Indian brands who made it all possible.

For the unversed, Dia is an eco-enthusiast and often champions the cause of protecting mother nature. The actress hosted her son's birthday in a garden, in the warm embrace of lush green trees and wrote, "This garden is our sanctuary… how blessed we are to have it. It’s also Avyaan’s favourite place And the venue for his 3rd Birthday. Trees, butterflies, birds and breeze put all the children at ease."

She also revealed that she upcycled cloth banners and buntings for decor. "Celebrations can be made sustainable by incorporating simple measures. Sharing a few with you here with the hope that it may guide you when celebrating your little ones special days," Dia added.

Take a look at the post here: