Ahead of his Cannes red carpet debut, we catch up with Ankush Bahuguna to talk about life, career and more

How is your experience being part of the Under25 Summit ?

It’s great to connect with people who have made you reach where you are. We spend so much time on our phones, interacting with these people, it’s almost like I know them personally. I know their sense of humour, they know my sense of humour and we connect over the same things.

Your content has shifted to men’s grooming and skincare. How important are these conversations, in today’s scenario?

To be honest, I didn’t start it because it was important to start those conversations. I started it because it’s important for me. For me as a person, grooming or makeup or skincare or beauty is a very personal thing. So, if you think you’re into it, you should be able to do it without people judging you. I started it because I was learning a new skill in the lockdown. I didn’t have access to makeup artistes or stylists, so, I had to figure it out on my own. I used to shoot content with my mother, who is an actress but she doesn’t know anything about makeup. So, I decided to step up and experiment with makeup on my mother. I realised that I loved learning this skill. It was like going back to school and learning a subject you really love. So, I don’t think it’s necessary for everybody to do it. What’s necessary is for people to understand that it’s an individual choice and if people want to do it, you shouldn’t be judging them for doing so.