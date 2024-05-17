Sharmila Tagore shares that she was an ‘absent mother’ to Saif Ali Khan during his early years

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently opened up about the challenges of early motherhood during a Mother’s Day event. Looking back at her experience raising her son, Saif Ali Khan, she acknowledged a period of absence in his early years.
“When I had Saif,” she shared, “I was very busy. I was working two shifts a day and for the first six years of his life, I was really absent. I did whatever I had to do/I went to the parent-teachers meeting, and attended his plays but I don’t think I was a full-time mom. My husband was there, but I wasn’t. Then when I became a mother, I became an overzealous mother. I wanted to feed him, bathe him and everything. That was the other side of the pendulum. I made a few mistakes, honestly.”
Despite these challenges, Sharmila expressed happiness for Saif’s well-being. She acknowledged the support system that helped her navigate those early years. “One of Saif's school teachers lived nearby in Mumbai. She and her husband practically looked after him as well. Thankfully, with the girls, I was able to be more present,” she said.
Sharmila’s reflections align with a previous interview in 2012, where she discussed similar themes. Joining her daughters, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, she spoke of working ‘non-stop’ when Saif was young and reducing her workload for her daughters. “Sometimes I wouldn't see him for three or four days straight,” she recalled.
While Sharmila reflects on the past, both she and Saif have exciting projects ahead. Sharmila received critical acclaim for her role in the web film Gulmohar. Meanwhile, Saif is gearing up for the release of Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and marking Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu-language debut.