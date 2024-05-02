Inside Saba Ali Khan’s intimate birthday party with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others

Saba Ali Khan, the sibling of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, celebrated her birthday on May 1 in a cosy family affair filled with love, laughter, and of course, cake. A series of heartwarming snaps were shared by Soha on her Instagram handle, offering fans a glimpse into the intimate affair.
In the images, the tight-knit clan, including Saif, Soha, Kareena Kapoor, and their adorable children, Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya, can be seen revelling in the joyous occasion. Saba, the birthday girl, was front and centre as she joyfully sliced into not one, but two mouthwatering cakes, surrounded by her loved ones.
Soha, ever the doting sister, fed Saba cake and posed affectionately with her for the camera, capturing precious moments of familial affection. Meanwhile, Kareena shared heartfelt throwback pictures with Saba, showcasing their bond over the years.
In addition to the birthday festivities, Kareena also took the opportunity to reminisce about cherished memories with Saba, sharing throwback snaps.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen Singham Again, where she stars alongside a star-studded ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his Telugu debut in Koratala Siva’s Devara, sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, he’s set to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming project.