Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria reunite adorably at Cannes Film Festival 2024

As the Cannes Film Festival season arrives again, it brings the most-anticipated and joyful reunion of Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and L’Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria.

On Friday, the 17th, Aishwarya and Eva attended the screening of the film Kinds Of Kindness at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actors walked the red carpet together ahead of the premiere. A video of their reunion was posted on Aishwarya and Eva’s fan pages on social media. The clips show a glimpse of Eva and her team making their way to the red carpet when they spot Aishwarya sitting in her car with her entourage. Eva and Aishwarya excitedly call out to each other as those around them smile and laugh cheerfully. Eva rushes over to greet Aishwarya inside the car and holds her hand.