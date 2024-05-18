Aishwarya Rai reigns supreme at Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet in another dazzling gown by Falguni Shane Peacock

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to be the undisputed queen of Cannes red carpets. After captivating audiences with her first appearance in a dramatic black and white gown, the global icon struck again with another show-stopping look.
For the screening of Kinds of Kindness, Aishwarya embraced an avant-garde creation by Falguni Shane Peacock. The custom-made ensemble proved once again that Aishwarya is a true trendsetter. The second look mirrored the drama of the first, boasting an intricate design meticulously crafted by the designers. An enchanting shade of silver served as the base for a silhouette adorned with shimmering sequins throughout.
The bodycon fit accentuated Aishwarya's figure flawlessly, while the fishtail hemline and larger-than-life turquoise embellishments guaranteed a truly show-stopping moment. A sweeping train further amplified the drama, while the perfect blend of sequins and fringes whispered of pure sartorial elegance.
Celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi expertly complemented the gown with statement diamond earrings, a sleek silver bracelet, and a pair of high heels. Aishwarya’s makeup mirrored the sophistication of her attire. Green eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and perfectly defined brows framed her captivating eyes. A touch of kajal, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base provided the perfect canvas for a luminous highlighter and a flattering shade of glossy nude lipstick.
To complete this breathtaking ensemble, Aishwarya’s signature soft curls were styled down her shoulders, cascading perfectly around her face. This 21st appearance at Cannes solidifies Aishwarya's status as a red carpet icon. Her journey began in 2002, when she turned heads in a Neeta Lulla sari for the premiere of Devdas.