Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival 2024 in a silk gown by Elio Abou Fayssal

Shark Tank India’s powerhouse investor, Namita Thapar, has taken a bite out of the Cannes Film Festival, proving that entrepreneurs have a place on the red carpet too. Namita walked the prestigious red carpet, turning heads with her elegant and fashion-forward look.
Donning a stunning silk cyan gown with ruffled sleeves and a flowing train, Namita embraced a creation by Lebanese designer Elio Abou Fayssal. Helena Joy's jewellery completed the ensemble, adding a touch of sparkle to her already radiant look. Namita took to Instagram to share her Cannes debut with her followers, sparking a wave of excitement and positive feedback.
“Typically you associate Cannes with film stars or people from the movie industry. Getting entrepreneurs here shows that we can be multidimensional and we can do really well in business and ace it in fashion as well, in a way breaking some stereotype…I just hope I can manage this long train but I am having fun. Pray I don’t trip over it on the red carpet.”
Indeed, Namita’s bold choice of colour – a vibrant cyan – perfectly embodied this sentiment. The long train added a touch of Hollywood glamour, and her evident excitement about navigating it resonated with fans. Her post on Instagram was flooded with messages of encouragement and admiration. Comments like “She's got it all” and “Woww… you look just fabbb” celebrated her confident and stylish entrance into the Cannes scene.
Namita isn’t alone in her Cannes adventure. Several other Indian social media influencers and content creators, including Viraj Ghelani, RJ Karishma, and Chef Sanjyot Keer, are also adding their voices to the festival. Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kiara Advani further elevate the Indian presence.