Cannes 2024: Guneet Monga Kapoor to lead Women in Films India Chapter

Academy–award winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and Women in Films Los Angeles (WIF) have come together to launch a new initiative at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival to support emerging women filmmakers from India.
At an event during the festival the official launch of the WIF India chapter was announced in her presence. It is part of the Women in Film & Television International network and aims to commit itself to advancing gender equity in Indian screen industries.
Guneet expresses her excitement and states , “From being in rooms where male colleagues have had to communicate on my behalf so I’d be taken seriously, to leading International co-productions and studio-scale projects, I’ve seen and been actively involved in the progress over two decades. Yet comprehensive studies still suggests a lack of gender diversities across key filmmaking departments. The study of 156 films reported only 12% of head-of-department positions were occupied by women".
The WIF India chapter aims to bring parity and opportunities for women seeking careers in the screen industries. An advisory of industry council leaders will be curated from all across India to support the programming of the Chapter. It will include research, mentorship, and creative labs for women film makers.
Kapoor further comments, “Throughout its 50 years, WIF has worked to transform the culture in Hollywood by helping build the pipeline of emerging women creatives. My hope for WIF: India is to help lower the systemic barriers in accessing these jobs for women, as well as excite a new era of transformation – by offering mentorship, networking, and opening up fellowships, workshops, and an industry helpline to help sustain the careers of those currently in the industry. Women are truly the future and alongside WIF and WIF: India, we hope to tap into that limitless potential, building parity and opportunities for women seeking careers in the screen industries.”