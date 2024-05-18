Kiara Advani captures Cannes with effortless elegance in new pics from the French Riviera

On Saturday, Kiara shared a series of breathtaking photos showcasing the stunning scenery of the French Riviera. The azure sky and turquoise sea provided a picturesque backdrop for the artiste, who looked radiant in a flowing white Prabal Gurung ensemble. Close-up shots revealed flawless makeup, with peach lip colour and dramatic lashes completing the look. Kiara simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji, letting the visuals speak for themselves.