Nimrat Kaur recalls the 10-minute standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes in 2013

Nimrat Kaur recently recalled a fond memory of her film, The Lunchbox, which was screened at the Critics' Week at the Cannes Film Festival 2013, recalling the 10-minute standing ovation, saying it was something 'huge.'
Recalling her memories of the festival, Nimrat said, "Well, the first time The Lunchbox was screened for the audience, it was insane. We had a 10-minute standing ovation. And I didn't understand what was going on."
"I recall Irrfan Khan sir, director Ritesh Batra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and I; all of us were standing and taking it all. And it did feel like the beginning of something huge. That is the one standout memory for me. Just that. Post-screening, the lights went out and then came back on, and I will always remember those 10 minutes," shared Nimrat.
Seven films from India are part of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Talking about the representation of Indian films on such a vast canvas globally, the actress, whose crime thriller Peddlers was also screened at Cannes 2012, said, "We are the largest entertainment industry in the world. It's about time, and it's wonderful the kind of work that's coming out, all types of boundaries that are being pushed. There's incredible content today. Anyone would be proud. I feel so proud and happy. Cannes or any other film festival is about movies, entertainment, and the business of entertainment. It's wonderful to see our work out there, and I am rooting for all the movies."
The Lunchbox was produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Arun Rangachari and revolved around Nimrat's character, a lonely wife who begins a friendship with a stranger (Irrfan) through letters in a tiffin carrier, mistakenly delivered to the stranger by a dabbawala.
Nimrat was last seen in the 2023 mystery film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, alongside Radhika Madan.