Nimrat Kaur recalls the 10-minute standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes in 2013

Recalling her memories of the festival, Nimrat said, "Well, the first time The Lunchbox was screened for the audience, it was insane. We had a 10-minute standing ovation. And I didn't understand what was going on."

"I recall Irrfan Khan sir, director Ritesh Batra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and I; all of us were standing and taking it all. And it did feel like the beginning of something huge. That is the one standout memory for me. Just that. Post-screening, the lights went out and then came back on, and I will always remember those 10 minutes," shared Nimrat.