Ed Sheeran opens up about his meeting with SRK on Kapil Sharma Show; reveals the weirdest food he consumed during tour

Ed Sheeran brought his musical magic to The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, turning it into a night to remember for fans. The Grammy-winning singer didn’t just belt out his iconic hits but also surprised everyone with a rendition of a Bollywood classic. During the show, the hitmaker also recalled his meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Talking about SRK, Ed said, “The last time I came here in 2017 we met, but this time it was just wonderful. He is such a nice guy, for how big he is, he is just lovely. I had a lot of fun, I met his family, and we jammed out some songs. They taught me how to dance a little bit.”
The singer said that he even had a mini-Bollywood reunion! He met with filmmaker Farah Khan, whom he knew from his last visit, at a Mumbai restaurant. Joining them were Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri. One of the other highlights of the episode was Ed channelling his inner Bollywood hero with a perfect recreation of Shah Rukh’s signature pose.
Moving ahead, Kapil Sharma, known for his playful wit, put Ed to the test during a Q&A session. “What's the weirdest food you’ve ever encountered on tour?” he asked. Ed’s answer left the audience surprised. “Fish sperm!” Ed said.
He added, “Basically in Japan, they have this. When you go to a sushi or omakase restaurant, it's basically, like, the chef makes stuff and he puts it down, and it will be like Nilgiri or other little things. And usually I think it's called Shirako. And it's basically a testicle that you eat and it explodes in your mouth. Some people love it. I'm not a big fan of it,”
The laughter died down as Ed launched into a lively performance of The Shape of You, complete with a Punjabi twist. Archana Puran Singh then revealed that Kapil is a good singer which prompted the comedian to take on the challenge of teaching Ed a Hindi song. He crooned the classic Kisi Ki Muskuraton Pe originally sung by the legendary Mukesh and Ed, ever the good sport, gamely attempted the lyrics, drawing cheers from the audience for his efforts.