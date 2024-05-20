Akshay recalls how his dad encouraged him to practise wrestling with bigger boys in the neighbourhood

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar recalled that his father, who was a wrestler, encouraged him to practice wrestling with the 'healthy and big' boys in his neighbourhood.

Akshay, who is the first guest on the talk show Dhawan Karenge hosted by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, talked about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and shared the inspiration behind his well-balanced and health-conscious approach.

The actor, who was last seen in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, reminisced about his father, Hari Om Bhatia, and shared, "I have always been a sports enthusiast and suggest everyone to have at least one sport in their life to keep them alive. My dad, a wrestler for Punjab and an Army man, used to encourage me by calling the boys in my neighbourhood who were healthy or bigger than me and made me practice wrestling with them."