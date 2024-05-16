Shikhar Dhawan to make his debut as chat show host with 'Dhawan Karenge'

Sharing his excitement about his debut as a chat show host, Shikhar said, "Dhawan Karenge pledges to artfully fuse the essence of diverse industries like movies, sports, spirituality, and the business world, crafting a genuine and mesmerising immersive experience."

He adds, "As I dive into this venture, I'm poised to bring forth my A-game, infusing the talk show with my distinct persona and energy that cricket lovers recognise. It's not just about entertainment; it's a personal connection with my fans, a chance to unveil facets previously unseen and foster genuine connections."

The chat show will feature popular guests like Akshay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Bhuvan Bam and Rishabh Pant, among others, and will comprise some authentic and unfiltered conversations combined with fun game segments.

As the cricketer released the new promo on Thursday, he said, "Each episode will unfold like fresh innings, with its narrative and ambience, eagerly awaiting to be shared with our viewers." Dhawan Karenge will also see guests dive into a plethora of interactive segments, from shayari banters to playful recreations of the iconic Dhawan pose.